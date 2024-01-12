Rail service will be disrupted this weekend

PITTSBURGH — If you’re planning to go downtown this weekend, you won’t be able to take the T.

Rail service from South Hills to Downtown Pittsburgh and the North Shore will be disrupted from 8 p.m. Friday until the start of service Monday, according to a Facebook post by Pittsburgh Regional Transit.

Inbound trains will stop at Penn Station (near the East Busway.)

Outbound trains will end at Gateway Station.

There will be a free shuttle bus that runs between Penn Station and Gateway Station to get travelers from one to the other.

You should allow extra travel time.

