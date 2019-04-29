Rape victims in England required to give police phones, social media access

Rape victim activists are outraged in the UK. New guidelines require victims to give police access to their phones and social media. If they don't, they risk their cases being unheard.
The rule is being rolled out in England and Wales.
Women's rights groups say it treats rape victims like suspects and will scare people away from reporting crimes.
Amnesty International states that an estimated one in seven women in the UK. have reported sexual violence.
Police say they're committed to ensuring the privacy of rape victims when handling phone and social media records.
Members of an advocacy group for sexual assault victims say they'll be launching a court challenge to the rollout of the new guidelines.
