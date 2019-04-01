Rare Harry Potter book sells for nearly $100,000

LONDON - An auction house in London has sold a first-edition copy of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" for more than $90,000.
Bonhams auction house says it's one of about 500 copies of the book that exist and it belonged to author J.K. Rowling's first literary agency.
This copy has a couple of typos: The word "philosopher" is misspelled on the back cover and Harry's list of required school supplies includes "1 wand" two times.
"Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," or "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," as it's known in the U.S., was published in 1997.
It's the first of seven novels in the series.
Rowling's Pottermore website announced last year that more than 500 million Potter books have been sold in 80 different languages.
