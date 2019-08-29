Remains of 250 sacrificed children found in Peru

TRUJILLO, Peru - Archeologists have made a disturbing discovery in Peru, where they have found the remains of sacrificed children.
About 250 skeletons were unearthed in an area once inhabited by the Chimu civilization.
Peru's state media agency said four mass sacrifices took place between 1200 and 1450.
Archeologists said the children were killed as an offering to the gods to end natural disasters like El Nino.
Earlier this year, another dig discovered the remains of 140 children and 200 llamas nearby.
