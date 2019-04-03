Report: TSA employees are really unhappy

A new report finds Transportation Security Administration employees are really unhappy with their jobs.
They say the pay is low, the management is poor and there is no clear path to advancement.
The report was compiled by the inspector general for the Department of Homeland Security, who reviewed exit surveys for outgoing TSA officers.
The inspector general said the most common themes from the survey were dissatisfaction with career opportunities and concerns about management's communication and competence.
The complaints were consistent across both full- and part-time employees.
