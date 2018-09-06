Representative launches into auctioneer mode when protester interrupts hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. - In a bid for decorum, a Congressman used his vocal skills to drown out a protester.
A woman interrupted Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's testimony before the House Energy and Commerce Committee yesterday, yelling that Dorsey is trying to steal the election.
Stealing her thunder -- and the show -- was Missouri Rep. Billy Long, a long-time auctioneer according to The Washington Post, who drowned her out until guards escorted her from the room.
After she left, he ended his stream of auction calls with a simple "I yield back," which prompted laughter and applause in the room.
