Representative launches into auctioneer mode when protester interrupts hearing

    WASHINGTON, D.C. - In a bid for decorum, a Congressman used his vocal skills to drown out a protester. 

    A woman interrupted Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's testimony before the House Energy and Commerce Committee yesterday, yelling that Dorsey is trying to steal the election. 

    Stealing her thunder -- and the show --  was Missouri Rep. Billy Long, a long-time auctioneer according to The Washington Post, who drowned her out until guards escorted her from the room.   

    After she left, he ended his stream of auction calls with a simple "I yield back," which prompted laughter and applause in the room.

