0 Research reviews best excuses for speeding, which gets fewest tickets

When it comes to speeding, a new survey found that the vast majority of us freely admit we do it.

"We had 82 percent admitting that they drive over the speed limit by as much as 15 mph," said Michelle Megna, from CarInsurance.com.

A speeding ticket often comes with fines and auto insurance increases of up to 30 percent.

So, the survey asked: When stopped by police what excuse did you use?

Some of us have broken down in tears, others have used one or more of a long list of excuses.

Almost anything goes to keep a police officer from writing you a speeding ticket.

24 percent claimed they didn't realize they were speeding.

18 percent said they were late for work.

14 percent remarked they were going as fast as everyone else.

There were other excuses, and interestingly, most are effective.

"Half of the drivers we surveyed avoided speeding tickets by providing an excuse," said Megna.

Some research on these roadside pleas for mercy, though, has turned up something that's even more effective than an excuse.

Megna said the survey found that asking the officer for a warning often worked.

"Forty-one percent of the drivers we surveyed, that asked for a warning, received it instead of a ticket," said Megna.



