Residents file appeal against zoning approval of new office tower in Oakland

PITTSBURGH - Three residents of Oakland have filed an appeal challenging the approval by the Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustments for Walnut Capital Partners' plan to build a new office tower in Oakland.
The Shadyside-based development firm was approved on May 9 by the ZBA for variances and special exceptions allowing the firm to build a new 10-story building that can reach as high as 152-feet at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Halket Street. The approval also allows the company to provide 100 parking spaces, nearly one-third of what's otherwise required, according to the zoning decision.
Related Headlines
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
In response, residents Phil Garrow, a resident of Joe Hammer Square, Elena Zaitsoff, of Ophelia Street, and Mark Oleniacz, of Juliet Street, filed an appeal in the Allegheny Court of Common Pleas on June 7, according to court documents.
TRENDING NOW:
- Two 18-year-olds die after lightning strikes in park
- South Carolina woman accused of public intoxication while operating toy truck
- Traffic alert: Inbound Parkway East closing for the weekend
- VIDEO: Driver critically hurt when car crashes into fence, pole
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}