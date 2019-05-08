Rhode Island business owner's donation for overdue lunch bills rejected

Thousands of students in Warwick, Rhode Island schools might lose their lunch choice because they are behind on payments.
While they owe the district money for lunch, school officials have turned down a big donation from a business owner that would have helped pay off any overdue bills.
"Everything that I said got shut down," Angelica Penta says. "Every idea I had got shut down."
TRENDING NOW:
- Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor: Meghan and Harry announce new baby's name
- Man charged after being shot during FBI-task force undercover sting
- Police: Tattoo artist shot, killed after giving man tattoo
- VIDEO: New tick making its way into our area
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Penta, who owns Mike and Gel's Pizza in Warwick, as well as Gel's Kitchen in West Warwick, said she tried to donate $4,000 to help pay off student lunch debts.
The Warwick School Department said it doesn't want the money and issued a statement.
It says in part: "this is a position that the school department cannot support given the school's mission to treat all children equitably."
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}