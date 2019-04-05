Runaway dog takes train ride across Ireland

DUBLIN, Ireland - Commuters in Ireland were a bit surprised this week when a dog hopped aboard the train.
Train staff say he strolled on at a station in the county of Kildare and quickly started making friends.
Nicknamed Hamish by Irish Rail employees, the wayward pup is said to have arrived at the Heuston Station enroute to Dublin, where train staff realized he was alone and took him into their care. The curious pooch seems content exploring his new friends and surroundings after his train adventure.
"He's a lovely little temperament- as you can see he's very relaxed, very chilled out little dog. Perfect little guy. All of the guys in the office looked after him brilliantly, brought him in. A lot of lads lost sandwiches. We have him under the care of My Lovely Horse Rescue so if the owner is out there, hopefully fingers crossed, you can find us on Twitter or Facebook or Instagram," said Irish Rail employee Ted Maher.
They used local news stations, the train service's social media channels, and help from a local rescue to locate Hamish's real owner.
It turns out Hamish's real name is Tyson and they're working to get him reunited with his owners soon.
