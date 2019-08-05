  • Runaway longhorn caught on Colorado street

    Enterprising cowboys lasso a runaway longhorn, and it didn't happen in Texas.

    It happened Friday, August 2, during a parade in downtown Colorado Springs, Colorado to mark a weekend rodeo.

    The longhorn broke free, ran across the street and into an office building lobby.

    Fast-thinking spectators quickly shut the door to contain the animal, which emerged moments later, caught by a cowboy atop a horse.

    There were no immediate reports of injuries, and several spectators caught the drama on camera.

     

