Runaway longhorn caught on Colorado street

Enterprising cowboys lasso a runaway longhorn, and it didn't happen in Texas.
It happened Friday, August 2, during a parade in downtown Colorado Springs, Colorado to mark a weekend rodeo.
The longhorn broke free, ran across the street and into an office building lobby.
Fast-thinking spectators quickly shut the door to contain the animal, which emerged moments later, caught by a cowboy atop a horse.
There were no immediate reports of injuries, and several spectators caught the drama on camera.
