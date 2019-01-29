  • Runaway truck tires smash through bus windshield, pinning driver

    LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. - Runaway tires broke the windshield of a passenger bus, striking the driver. Passengers were thankful that somehow she was able to safely pull over.

    It happened in Lackawanna County. Police say two wheels came off a garbage truck headed north. The wheels crossed the median and hit a Greyhound bus traveling south. The wheels went through the windshield, pinning the driver underneath.

    Police say she was able to pull over and safely stop the bus. Crews rescued her and took her to a hospital to get checked out.

    Early reports suggest she suffered only minor injuries. None of the passengers got hurt.
     

     
     

    NBC/WBRE

