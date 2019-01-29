Runaway truck tires smash through bus windshield, pinning driver

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. - Runaway tires broke the windshield of a passenger bus, striking the driver. Passengers were thankful that somehow she was able to safely pull over.
It happened in Lackawanna County. Police say two wheels came off a garbage truck headed north. The wheels crossed the median and hit a Greyhound bus traveling south. The wheels went through the windshield, pinning the driver underneath.
TRENDING NOW:
- What are the long-term effects of a ketogenic diet?
- 5 police officers shot in Houston during exchange of gunfire in neighborhood
- Baby born premature leaves hospital 22 months later
- VIDEO: 1 person in custody after SWAT situation near local high school
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Police say she was able to pull over and safely stop the bus. Crews rescued her and took her to a hospital to get checked out.
Early reports suggest she suffered only minor injuries. None of the passengers got hurt.
NBC/WBRE
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}