  • Saint Vincent College names new president

    By: Luke Torrance  – Digital Producer, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - Saint Vincent College announced its 18th president on Friday: Father Paul R. Taylor.

    Taylor, a Benedictine monk and the current executive vice president, will become the head of the college on July 1.

    Throughout his more than two decades with the university, Taylor has held a number of administrative positions including dean of Admission and Financial Aid and acting dean of students. In his latest position as executive director, he launched a $100 million campaign to strengthen the school's endowment and provide additional scholarships for students.

