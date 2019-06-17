PITTSBURGH - Saint Vincent College announced its 18th president on Friday: Father Paul R. Taylor.
Taylor, a Benedictine monk and the current executive vice president, will become the head of the college on July 1.
Throughout his more than two decades with the university, Taylor has held a number of administrative positions including dean of Admission and Financial Aid and acting dean of students. In his latest position as executive director, he launched a $100 million campaign to strengthen the school's endowment and provide additional scholarships for students.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
