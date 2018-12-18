Salvation Army bell ringer shocked with Taser after attacking Walmart customer

GERMANTOWN, Md. - You've heard the Salvation Army bell ringers outside stores, their bells a reminder to give in the goodwill of the season. In Maryland,one of those bell ringers is accused of using a different approach and attacking a customer in front of a Walmart.
The situation got even more bizarre when the police showed up.
The bell ringer is accused of punching a customer outside the Germantown Walmart.
Sources told WJLA that bell ringer, David Kelley, was rolling around in the parking lot, shouting, "I am John Wayne." As two female officers approached with Tasers, Kelley allegedly thrust his hips repeatedly and stated, "Ladies."
Paramedics took Kelley to the hospital, and criminal charges are now pending.
There was no answer a couple days later at the Germantown condo where the 40-year-old lives. Neighbors were too nervous to speak on camera and explained Kelley causes trouble.
Court records reveal Kelley has a criminal history, including drug possession with intent to distribute, second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
The Salvation Army said it was unaware of alleged PCP use, but rather thought Kelley had a "medical incident" stemming from a new prescription medication. They say bell ringers are mostly volunteers and Kelley was hired because he told them he needed money for prescription medication.
He's no longer manning red kettles, and police are investigating.
CNN/WJLA
