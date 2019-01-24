San Francisco considers fee to drive its most famous street

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - The San Francisco County Transportation Authority is contemplating the idea of charging people to drive down historic Lombard Street, famous for its many tight curves. The proposed fee is $5 on weekdays and $10 on weekends.
Residents in the area are willing to hear out any idea to ease congestion. "People really, really want to see it. Five bucks is not much for a car," Bernice Lee told KPIX.
But tourists feel differently about imposing a toll on the public road. "No, I think that's far too much. It's not fair. We would come down on our bicycles and enjoy the ride," said Julie Caldicott. Cole Wilson and Sam Bradley agreed, saying that is is a scenic route and should not be monetized.
Along with the fee, drivers would have to make reservations, which will be spaced out in 30- to 60-minute increments. Currently cars back up traffic for a long distance at the top of the hill. Planners estimate with the reservations, there would only be a line of roughly eight cars at a time.
The other issue is how to implement the reservation and pricing system. One of the ideas is to install a Fast Trak system, but some residents are skeptical about leaving it up to technology to operate the system.
Those living on the block will be exempt and the fee will be waived for their guests.
Ultimately, state legislators will have the final say on the proposal since it involves implementing a toll on a public street.
CNN/KPIX
