    FOX CHAPEL, Pa. - A school bus aide in the Fox Chapel Area School District has been fired after an alleged incident involving “inappropriate touching,” a letter sent home to parents Thursday said.

    The alleged incident happened on a school bus and the driver reported it to ABC Transit, the district’s bus contractor, according to the letter.

    ABC Transit immediately suspended the aide and contacted the district, which then alerted authorities, including ChildLine and the Indiana Township Police Department.

    The aide, who had all the required clearances to be employed by the bus company, was terminated after being immediately removed from service the same day as the alleged incident.

    Charges are pending and the incident is being investigated by the Allegheny County Police Department.

