School bus driver accused of driving his route drunk

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. - A New York state bus driver is suspended from his job and facing charges after a test found him with a blood alcohol level above .08.
Anderson Hollins was arraigned Monday night on seven counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child and one count of aggravated driving while intoxicated.
He was given a drug and alcohol test because a supervisor said she smelled alcohol on him.
The director of transportation for the district, Kathleen Callon, said in her deposition that she could smell alcohol on him. Hollins was notified he would be suspended. When the door of the vehicle he was driving was opened, they immediately smelled alcohol but nothing was located on the bus.
Callon says Hollins could be seen in video drinking clear liquid from a large plastic jug while inspecting the bus, driving off the property, before picking up the students and en route.
He's been a bus driver for the district for approximately one year and drove for the bus company for nine years.
Hollins will be back in court this Friday.
CNN/WROC
