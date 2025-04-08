A micromoon will grace the night skies this weekend

NEW YORK — (AP) — There's a micromoon coming up.

The full moon will look slightly smaller and dimmer on Saturday night. But the change may be tricky to spot with the naked eye.

“It's a very subtle difference,” said astrophysicist Alain Brizard from Saint Michael's College in Vermont.

The phenomenon happens when the moon is at a point farthest away from Earth. It's opposite to a supermoon, where the moon swings closer to Earth and looks a bit larger.

To see the micromoon, go outside and look up in an area with a clear view of the moon.

Supermoons and micromoons happen a few times a year as the moon's full phase syncs up with its orbit.

Another micromoon is on tap for May. Three supermoons will be visible this year in October, November and December.

A more colorful lunar event took place in March when a total eclipse turned the moon coppery red.

