Puerto Rico governor announces emergency to fight worsening coastal erosion

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico's governor announced a state of emergency Wednesday to fight a surge in coastal erosion along the U.S. territory 's north coast.

Gov. Jenniffer González said the executive order would allow her administration to accelerate projects to protect natural resources and vulnerable coastal communities. The government said in a statement that rising sea levels, storm surges and other factors have intensified coastal erosion in Puerto Rico.

González pledged to help northern towns including Loiza, where people have been evacuated and chunks of asphalt from coastal roads have tumbled into the ocean following heavy swells.

The order was signed just days before the start of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

The cost of the projects has not yet been determined.

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