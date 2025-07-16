The scoop on America’s ice cream preferences , according to Instacart

When the summer heat peaks, Americans turn to a beloved classic to stay cool: ice cream. As a toast to National Ice Cream Day on July 20, Instacart has got the scoop on how people satisfy their sweet tooth during the hottest months of the year.

America’s Most Popular Scoops

Call it plain or call it a classic, but Vanilla continues its reign as America’s most-ordered ice cream flavor on Instacart in summer 2024. In fact, Vanilla accounted for 27% of all ice cream sold last summer, highlighting its versatility as a base for endless sundae options. Following closely behind are two other familiar favorites: Chocolate and Cookies & Cream.

List of top 10 ice cream flavors according to instacart orders. (Stacker/Stacker)

Instacart

Scoops by State

While Vanilla is the undisputed national champ, Instacart wanted to get the full scoop on state-by-state differences by looking at which flavors were purchased most often in each state compared to the national average, adding a tasty twist to the story:

Moose Tracks has a stronghold in the Midwest, including its home state of Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Ohio.

Rocky Road – created by Dreyer's in California – has amassed local West Coast love, with California and Nevada scooping it up.

Maine was the only state to favor Peanut Butter Chocolate, showcasing a taste for classic flavor duos.

Butter Pecan stayed true to its Southern roots and was a top sweet tooth choice in South and North Carolina.



Map of states showing which flavors are most ordered in different regions. (Stacker/Stacker)

Instacart

Ice cream preferences reveal how tastes can vary dramatically by region and reflect cultural traditions. Take Moose Tracks, for example — it’s a standout favorite across several Midwest states, likely due to the fact that it was created in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. These insights show how history and local ties can influence consumer preferences, turning certain flavors into statewide staples.

Ice Cream’s Coolest Flavors

While Americans still love their classics, adventurous palates are reshaping the frozen dessert aisle:

The share of Pistachio ice cream orders rose by 25% year-over-year, showing that this green-hued flavor has broken into the mainstream.

ice cream orders rose by 25% year-over-year, showing that this green-hued flavor has broken into the mainstream. Green Tea saw a 24% increase, perhaps reflecting that matcha's growing appeal spans beyond lattes.

saw a 24% increase, perhaps reflecting that matcha's growing appeal spans beyond lattes. Craving a tropical escape, consumers scooped up Pineapple Coconut , pushing it up 37%, as bold flavors took center stage.

Table showing which ice cream flavors are getting more popular. (Stacker/Stacker)

Instacart





Trend Alert: A new wave of flavor trends is making its mark, and Dubai chocolate is quickly becoming a standout in ice cream orders. In 2024, the share of ice cream purchases featuring chocolate and pistachio rose by 35% year-over-year*, reflecting a growing craving for globally inspired, premium flavor profiles.

*Methodology: Instacart calculated the share of ice cream orders on the Instacart platform that contained both chocolate ice cream and pistachio ice cream in the same order in 2023 and 2024, then calculated the percentage difference.

Buzziest Ice Cream Brands on Instacart

It’s not only flavor, but also who makes the ice cream that is increasingly shaping how Americans shop. In 2024, a mix of legacy names and rising artisanal stars gained ground as people sought both nostalgic comfort and craft-made options. From the inventive creations of Ben & Jerry’s to regionally beloved creameries like Tillamook and Straus, it’s clear that a wide range of ice cream makers are striking a chord with consumers. And as nostalgia takes the spotlight, people are reaching for budget-friendly options like Thrifty to revisit the sweet simplicity of the early 2000s.

Table showing which ice cream brands are becoming more popular. (Stacker/Stacker)

Instacart



Trend Alert: The rise of better-for-you ice creams, like Ice Cream For Bears and Alec's Ice Cream, in this top ten list of fastest-growing brands highlights a growing consumer interest in products made with fewer, simpler ingredients.

Fun Fact: How Do You Pronounce “Sherbet,” Anyway?

When it comes to this fruity treat, Americans are split on pronunciation and spelling. During last year's summer season, 63% of Instacart searches spelled it "sherbet," while 37% went with "sherbert," sneaking in a second "r". The verdict? While some dictionaries now list sherbert as a variant, sherbet (SHER-but) is technically the standard spelling and pronunciation. But don't worry, we're not here to correct you, especially if you're bringing dessert…

Graphic showing answer to survey question of how to pronounce (Stacker/Stacker)

Instacart

Final Scoop

Whether you’re sticking with classics or chasing the next niche flavor, one thing’s for sure: ice cream is a delicious expression of personal taste.

This story was produced by Instacart and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.