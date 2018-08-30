0 Scuba diver finds long lost iPhone

FOLSOM, California - A California woman lost her iPhone in a lake near her home, until a few weeks later when a scuba diver came knocking on her door.

The iPhone wallet spent an entire month underwater in Lake Natoma.

"It was in a Ziplock bag," said Alyson Newe, who lost the phone while she was kayaking with Coda, her 9-month-old retriever.

Their outing took a turn when they found themselves in the vicinity of another kayaker with a dog.

"And the dog saw my puppy, jumped into the lake, and my dog followed suit. Over the kayak went. So I lost my phone. I figured that was going to be the end of it," said Newe.

But this past weekend, a young man came to her door and handed Newe's husband the wallet, complete with credit cards, IDs and iPhone.

The good Samaritan was a scuba diver.

"He said that when he found it, it was 20 feet under on the lake bottom and the Ziplock bag was still intact but it was completely filled with water," said Newe.

The phone was able to charge up and turn on.

"I was just overwhelmed that he found it, there was power on it. I sent him an Amazon gift card," said Newe.

Newe says the young man wants no publicity.

"It was just common decency. He would hope that any individual would do that. And he doesn't go diving down into these lakes looking for treasures. But he said that any time he has found something when he's gone diving, he's always tried to find the owners of it because he knows what it feels like to lose something," said Newe.

And in this case, he was especially moved when he saw Newe's military ID in the wallet.

She served 21 years in the Navy.

"He has a deep compassion for all the service people, and so he's like 'I've got to find this person and I want to thank her for her service,'" said Newe.



CNN/KTXL