Seagull goes viral after lobster roll theft

A seagull swooped down for a snack, stealing a woman's lobster role in York, Maine on June 7.
California native Alicia Jessop was posing for an Instagram picture when theft happened.
She thought she dropped her food, only to see the seagull snatch the pricey roll in a picture.
The photobomb went viral, getting over 191,000 likes on Twitter.
Jessop laughed it off, and went to get another roll to replace the first one.
