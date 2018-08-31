  • Seal fascinated by butterfly

    PORTLAND, Oregon - It's fun making new friends, especially for a seal named Kaya.

    The young harbor seal captured a glimpse of a butterfly through a window and became fascinated.

    Kaya followed the butterfly back and forth, occasionally doing a flip to show her new friend what she can do.

    A safety officer at the zoo captured video of the adorable encounter.

