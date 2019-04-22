Second Boeing jet under scrutiny for quality control problems

A Boeing plant in South Carolina is being criticized for a lack of safety oversight.
Workers say they've seen "shoddy production" and "weak oversight," according to a new report from the New York Times.
The plant in North Charleston makes the company's 787 Dreamliner. The Times noted that there is no evidence that parts from the plant have led to any safety incidents.
TRENDING NOW:
- Coroner called to crash in Beaver County; Route 65 closed in both directions
- Crash on Route 51 knocks out power to area
- Video shows California woman throwing 7 newborn puppies into trash bin
- VIDEO: Pittsburghers stepping up to help after deadly Easter bombings in Sri Lanka
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The report says Boeing ignored and, in some cases, sought retribution against employees who complained that the plant turned a blind eye to problems created by what the newspaper characterized as the company's rush to produce the planes as quickly as possible.
Citing internal emails, corporate and federal documents, and interviews with current and former employees, the Times reported that the plant valued production speed over quality, leading to problems like manufacturing defects and potentially dangerous debris left in completed planes.
Brad Zaback, a site leader at the plant and general manager of the 787 program, sharply denied the Times' report, saying it "paints a skewed and inaccurate picture of the program and of our team," and said the report distorted information and rehashed old stories "that have long ago been put to rest."
The Times did not accept the plant's invitation for a visit.
The company is currently dealing with the aftermath of two deadly crashes of its 737 max planes and investigations into the certification process for the 737 Max series.
CNN/NBC
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}