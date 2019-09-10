Second session being held by firm for findings, reorganization options for PWSA

- Report from the IMG legal review team, including an initial assessment of the legal issues surrounding each of the PWSA restructuring options.
- Report from the IMG financial review team, including an initial assessment of PWSA's financial condition.
- Report on continuing community outreach efforts.
- A Presentation by Daniel Evans, President of the Board of Trustees of Citizens Energy Group. Citizens Energy is a non-profit charitable trust.
- A Presentation by Lauren Brookey, member of the Board of Directors of the Tulsa Metropolitan Utility Authority. She will be joined by Eric Lee, director of finance and staff manager of the UEI.
The firm will hold another session on Nov. 8 to give the panel its final recommendations for restructuring PWSA.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}