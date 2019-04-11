0 Security video shows thief stealing bike right in front of boy it belonged to

ROSENBERG, Texas - A family's front porch security camera caught a thief stealing a 9-year-old boy's bike right in front the kid.

The thief can be heard on the video saying, "I'm going to ride your bike" to Jonathon DeLaCerda as he mounts up and rides away on Jonathon's prized bike.

Caught off guard, Jonathon appears to freeze as he processes what's happening. Then his heartbreaking cries can be heard as he briefly tries to pursue the thief, "No, don't do it. No, no, no, no, no, no. Oh my God."

Jonathon and his friends were riding their bikes when they ran inside the house for a quick bathroom break. It was his friends who noticed the crook in the front yard. They then alerted Jonathon.

"I ran as fast as I could to get to that door, so I could open it," Jonathon told KPRC. "All of a sudden, like, I see this grown man trying to take my bike."

For Jonathon, like most 9-year-old boys, the bike was special. "Like that was my first bike that I learned all of my tricks on. Like, I learned how to do wheelies, stand on top of the bike, one-handed. That's the bike I learned how to do all my tricks and I just got it stolen."

Jonathon's father was able to buy him a new bike the following day. "He was pretty shaken up, pretty devastated," said Anthony DeLaCerda. "As a parent it's really hard to deal with that."

"It just makes me feel sad for the people that have stuff stolen. Like, now how I'm feeling, I get how everybody else is feeling whenever they get something stolen," said Jonathon.

Police are aware of the theft and are asking for help from anyone who might have information on the thief.



CNN/KPRC