  Senator Elizabeth Warren introduces bill to forgive student debt

    Senator Elizabeth Warren introduced a student loan debt forgiveness bill Tuesday.

    The 2020 Democratic Presidential candidate's measure would wipe out $50,000 worth of debt for households earning less than $100,000 a year.

    That covers 95% of the 45 million Americans who are carrying student debt.

    Households earning up to $250,000 are also covered on a rolling scale that reduces the amount of forgiveness as income increases.

    Warren's campaign says the debt relief would cost about $640 billion, and a proposed wealth tax would cover the expense.

    She is partnering with South Carolina Representative James Clyburn who will sponsor companion legislation in the House.

    Senator Bernie Sanders also has a student debt cancellation proposal.

    His proposal wipes out all $1.6 trillion dollars in outstanding debt.

    He says it would be paid for by a tax on Wall Street speculation.

     

