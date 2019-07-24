Senator Elizabeth Warren introduces bill to forgive student debt

Senator Elizabeth Warren introduced a student loan debt forgiveness bill Tuesday.
The 2020 Democratic Presidential candidate's measure would wipe out $50,000 worth of debt for households earning less than $100,000 a year.
Related Headlines
That covers 95% of the 45 million Americans who are carrying student debt.
TRENDING NOW:
Households earning up to $250,000 are also covered on a rolling scale that reduces the amount of forgiveness as income increases.
Warren's campaign says the debt relief would cost about $640 billion, and a proposed wealth tax would cover the expense.
She is partnering with South Carolina Representative James Clyburn who will sponsor companion legislation in the House.
Senator Bernie Sanders also has a student debt cancellation proposal.
His proposal wipes out all $1.6 trillion dollars in outstanding debt.
He says it would be paid for by a tax on Wall Street speculation.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}