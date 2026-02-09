Hong Kong ex-publisher Jimmy Lai's sentence raises international concerns as China defends it

HONG KONG — The sentencing on Monday of Hong Kong's onetime media magnate Jimmy Lai raised concerns from foreign governments and rights groups, but Chinese and Hong Kong authorities defended it, saying it reflected the spirit of the rule of law.

Lai, a 78-year-old prominent democracy advocate, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty in December of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and conspiring with others to publish seditious articles. His co-defendants, who entered guilty pleas to the collusion-related charge, received prison terms ranging between six years and three months, and 10 years.

Some foreign governments and rights groups called for the release of Lai, a British citizen. But China's Foreign Ministry maintained that Lai is a Chinese citizen, and urged other countries to respect its sovereignty and the rule of law in Hong Kong.

Here's what they said:

The European Union

The EU reiterated its call for the immediate and unconditional release of Lai, citing his advanced age and health condition.

“The politically motivated prosecution of Jimmy Lai and the former Apple Daily executives and journalists harms Hong Kong’s reputation,” it said in a statement. “The EU calls on the Hong Kong authorities to restore confidence in press freedom in Hong Kong, one of the pillars of its historic success as an international financial center, and to stop prosecuting journalists.”

Australia

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said her country's government is gravely concerned by the sentences handed down to Lai and his co-defendants, saying its thoughts are with their family members and supporters at this difficult time.

Wong said the prosecutions have had a chilling effect on free speech in Hong Kong. She called on China to stop suppression on freedom of expression, media and civil society, as well as repealing the security law, under which Lai was convicted.

Britain

U.K. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said Lai was sentenced for exercising his right to freedom of expression after a “politically motivated prosecution.” She was concerned for Lai’s health and called on the Hong Kong authorities to release him on humanitarian grounds so that he may be reunited with his family.

“For the 78-year-old, this is tantamount to a life sentence,” she said, adding that her government will “rapidly engage further” on the case.

China

In Beijing, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters at a daily briefing that Lai is a Chinese citizen, calling him a major planner and participant in a series of anti-China destabilizing activities in Hong Kong.

Lin said the judicial cases are purely Hong Kong's internal affairs, urging "relevant countries” to avoid interfering in Hong Kong’s judicial affairs or China’s internal affairs.

Beijing's office in Hong Kong affairs said Lai's sentence reflected Hong Kong's determination in safeguarding national security and demonstrated the spirit of the rule of law.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong leader John Lee said Lai's crimes are heinous and that he had used Apple Daily to “poison” residents and incite hatred. He said Lai deserved the sentence because he openly asked for foreign sanctions against China as well as Hong Kong and harmed their interests.

“His heavy sentence of 20 years in prison demonstrated the rule of law, upheld justice, and brought great satisfaction to the people,” he said in a statement.

Taiwan

Taiwan's mainland affairs council condemned the Chinese and Hong Kong governments for suppressing human rights in the name of national security, urging for Lai's release. It reminded Taiwanese people to take Hong Kong's painful experience as a warning to safeguard its hard-won free way of life.

Rights groups

Amnesty International said the sentence marked “another grim milestone” for Hong Kong.

“Imprisoning a 78-year-old man for doing nothing more than exercising his rights shows a complete disregard for human dignity,” Sarah Brooks, Amnesty’s deputy regional director, said.

Reporters Without Borders' Director General Thibaut Bruttin said the court decision underscores the complete collapse of press freedom in Hong Kong and the authorities’ contempt for independent journalism.

“We have already witnessed press freedom defender Liu Xiaobo die in prison due to insufficient international pressure. We cannot allow Jimmy Lai to suffer a similar fate,” he said.

