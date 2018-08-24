Serial killer's personal belongings to be auctioned

WOODRUFF, South Carolina - Property belonging to a South Carolina serial killer will be auctioned off starting this weekend.
It may sound odd to some, but the auction is for a good cause.
The money goes directly to the families of Todd Kohlhepp's victims, plus one victim who survived.
Most items are in a two-story shed which is filled with books and supplies, including an ATV and tools.
While auctioneer Darron Meares admits it's a little creepy, he said there are people who buy items like this for personal collections or museums.
"We had to put all of that behind us and realize that we were here for a business purpose. We were here for a higher purpose because of the victims and their families. And we had to put some of those personal thoughts behind us," said Meares.
All of the items need to be off the property by noon on August 31, then the land itself -- nearly 100 acres -- will be auctioned on September 5.
Todd Kohlhepp is serving life in prison for seven murders.
