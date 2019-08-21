Service dogs enjoy night at theater as part of their training

STRATFORD, Ontario, Canada - What could make a night at the theater more endearing? How about seats filled with dogs?
That's what happened in Canada for a performance of "Billy Elliot: The Musical."
The puppies are learning to become service dogs and it's all part of their training.
TRENDING NOW:
- Diocese says closing schools promotes better learning for students
- State asks Kennywood why they keep closing The Steel Curtain
- Mom claims pair posing as Child Protection Services workers tried to take son; police investigating
- VIDEO: Soon-to-be brides out of a reception venue after facility abruptly closes
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The dogs needed to learn how to sit calmly in a theater with human handlers, which helps prepare them for what their new owners might need them to do.
It takes two years for the dogs to complete their training, which also includes trips to the zoo, subways and crowded fairs.
The dogs don't have to actually pay attention to the stage to pass, but some of them did.
The theater says the dogs are welcome to come back any time.
ICYMI: We had some pawsitivly adorable audience members from K-9 Country Inn Service Dogs during last weeks Relaxed Performance of #sfBillyElliot. Our Next Relaxed Performance is #sfNeverending on October 2nd. https://t.co/xaBwx65W8J pic.twitter.com/otyNjm5pUS— Stratford Festival (@stratfest) August 15, 2019
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}