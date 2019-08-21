  • Service dogs enjoy night at theater as part of their training

    STRATFORD, Ontario, Canada - What could make a night at the theater more endearing? How about seats filled with dogs? 

    That's what happened in Canada for a performance of "Billy Elliot: The Musical." 

    The puppies are learning to become service dogs and it's all part of their training. 

    The dogs needed to learn how to sit calmly in a theater with human handlers,  which helps prepare them for what their new owners might need them to do. 

    It takes two years for the dogs to complete their training, which also includes trips to the zoo, subways and crowded fairs. 

    The dogs don't have to actually pay attention to the stage to pass, but some of them did.

    The theater says the dogs are welcome to come back any time. 
     

     

