  • Service restored after water main break in Elizabeth

    Updated:

    ELIZABETH, Pa. - A water main break early Sunday morning flooded streets in Elizabeth.

    The break occurred in the 100 block of North Second Avenue, which was closed for several hours in the area of the Dollar General at the Route 51 on-ramp to Market Street.

    Water service was shut off to the downtown Elizabeth area while crews made repairs. A Pennsylvania-American Water spokesman said service was restored by 2 p.m.

    Police said a few homes and a beer distributor were affected by the break, which occurred in a 12-inch main.

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories