  • Sheetz among best in 'Regional Fast Food' ranking

    By: Ryan Emerson

    Updated:

    Sheetz has added another award to its shelf.

    The conveneince store chain was named “Best Regional Fast Food” by USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards.

    The ten businesses were chosen by a panel of experts and then voted on by readers.

    TRENDING NOW:

    'Best Regional Fast Food' includes the best fast food that “should be nationwide” but is only available in a specific state or surrounding region.

    Sheetz was the only convenience store to make the list.

    Read the results at 10best.com.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories