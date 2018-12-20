  • Sheriff arrested, faces 152 years in prison

    WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. - A sheriff in Mississippi is facing 12 felony charges. If he's found guilty, he could be looking at up to 152 years in prison.

    Webster County Sheriff Tim Mitchell was arrested Wednesday morning by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The arrest came less than a month after he turned in a letter of resignation for health reasons. 

    Multiple law enforcement agencies are bringing charges against the two-term sheriff. Some of those charges include attempting a sexual act with an inmate, embezzlement and trafficking stolen firearms.

    Mitchell's first court appearance is set for Thursday. 
     

     
     

    CNN/WCBI

