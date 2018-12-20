Sheriff arrested, faces 152 years in prison

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. - A sheriff in Mississippi is facing 12 felony charges. If he's found guilty, he could be looking at up to 152 years in prison.
Webster County Sheriff Tim Mitchell was arrested Wednesday morning by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The arrest came less than a month after he turned in a letter of resignation for health reasons.
TRENDING NOW:
- Deputy kills 3 family members, confesses on police radio before killing self
- Gov. Wolf: Time to take a serious look at recreational marijuana
- Dad surprises daughter with shelter dog she fell in love with, but thought was adopted
- VIDEO: 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (12/21-12/23)
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Multiple law enforcement agencies are bringing charges against the two-term sheriff. Some of those charges include attempting a sexual act with an inmate, embezzlement and trafficking stolen firearms.
Mitchell's first court appearance is set for Thursday.
CNN/WCBI
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}