Shop 'til you drop: world's longest yard sale spans 700 miles

    If you're looking for a deal, you're in luck.

    But, you'll probably need to do a lot of driving.

    The world's longest yard sale kicked off Thursday morning, August 1st.

    Hundreds of vendors put out second-hand items and goodies every year along a 690-mile stretch of road.

    The sprawl stretches along Highway 127, starting in Michigan and ending in Alabama.

    The yard sale began in 1987 by a man encouraging travelers to take scenic routes instead of the interstate.

     

