Shop 'til you drop: world's longest yard sale spans 700 miles

If you're looking for a deal, you're in luck.
But, you'll probably need to do a lot of driving.
The world's longest yard sale kicked off Thursday morning, August 1st.
Hundreds of vendors put out second-hand items and goodies every year along a 690-mile stretch of road.
The sprawl stretches along Highway 127, starting in Michigan and ending in Alabama.
The yard sale began in 1987 by a man encouraging travelers to take scenic routes instead of the interstate.
