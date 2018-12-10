Singing UPS driver delivers holiday cheer

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Chicago-area delivery driver is bringing joy to his customers by singing some holiday cheer. They call him, "Mr. Christmas."
Brett Batts has been working for UPS for about a year. As he works his route around Naperville, he takes joy in putting smiles on his customers' faces.
With a song for the season, he delivers gifts from afar. "To me, kindness and joy is kind of the meaning of Christmas. So when I bring a package, I'm not only seeing the kindness, I'm bringing them joy, too," Batts told WMAQ.
Batts says he comes from a musical family and he enjoys giving back. "Those people who can't give back and I give to them, that's what really matters," he said.
