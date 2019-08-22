Skunk sprays police officer that saved it

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - No good deed goes unpunished, as one Massachusetts police officer found out the hard way.
Cambridge officer Dan McGinty went to rescue a skunk stuck in a yogurt container and got sprayed just as soon as he saved the animal.
Both the skunk and the officer are OK, but one needed a few showers to feel like himself again.
Police made sure to give a shout out to the maintenance crew which got stuck with the smelly task of de-skunking the officer's vehicle.
