  • Skunk sprays police officer who saved it

    CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - No good deed goes unpunished, as one Massachusetts police officer found out the hard way.

    Cambridge officer Dan McGinty went to rescue a skunk stuck in a yogurt container and got sprayed just as soon as he saved the animal.

    Both the skunk and the officer are OK, but one needed a few showers to feel like himself again.

    Police made sure to give a shout out to the maintenance crew which got stuck with the smelly task of de-skunking the officer's vehicle.
     

     

