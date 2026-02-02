Son of Norway's crown princess to go on trial on rape and other charges

OSLO, Norway — The eldest son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit will go on trial Tuesday on multiple charges including rape in a high-profile case that has been an embarrassment to the royal family, just as his mother said that she showed "poor judgment" in having contact with Jeffrey Epstein in the past.

Marius Borg Høiby is facing the Oslo district court after being indicted in August following a lengthy investigation. The indictment includes 38 counts, including rape, abuse in a close relationship against one former partner, acts of violence against another and transporting 3.5 kilos (7.7 pounds) of marijuana. Other charges include making death threats and traffic violations.

Prosecutors have said Høiby, 29, could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted at the trial, which is expected to last until mid-March.

Høiby is the son of Mette-Marit from a previous relationship and stepson of the heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon.

He has no royal title or official duties. He has been under scrutiny since he was repeatedly arrested in 2024 on various allegations of wrongdoing. He has remained free pending trial.

The indictment centers on four alleged rapes between 2018 and November 2024; alleged violence and threats against a former partner between the summer of 2022 and the fall of 2023; and two alleged acts of violence against a subsequent partner, along with violations of a restraining order.

Defense attorney Petar Sekulic said when Høiby was indicted that “our client denies all charges of sexual abuse, as well as the majority of the charges regarding violence.” He added that Høiby “will present a detailed account of his version of events before the court.”

In a rare statement, Haakon said Wednesday that he and Mette-Marit do not plan to attend court and that the royal house does not intend to comment during the proceedings.

He emphasized that Høiby is not part of the royal house and that, as a citizen of Norway, he has the same responsibilities and rights as all others. He said he is confident that all concerned will make the trial as orderly, proper and fair as possible.

While the royals are generally popular in Norway, the Høiby case has cast a shadow on their image.

Ahead of the trial, Friday's release of the latest batch of documents from the Epstein files shone an unflattering spotlight on Mette-Marit. They contained several hundred mentions of the crown princess, who already said in 2019 that she regretted having had contact with Epstein, Norwegian media reported.

The newly released documents, which include email exchanges with Epstein, showed that Mette-Marit borrowed a property of Epstein's in Palm Beach, Florida, for several days in early 2013 and the royal house confirmed that she did so through a mutual friend, broadcaster NRK reported.

In a statement emailed by the royal house, Mette-Marit said that she “must take responsibility for not having investigated Epstein’s background more thoroughly, and for not realizing sooner what kind of person he was.”

“I deeply regret this, and it is a responsibility I must bear. I showed poor judgment and regret having had any contact with Epstein at all,” she added. "It is simply embarrassing."

She expressed her “deep sympathy and solidarity” with the victims of Epstein’s abuse.

Mette-Marit's contacts with Epstein and the Høiby trial are not the only source of negative publicity for Norway's royals. The business ventures of Haakon's sister, Princess Märtha Louise, have drawn repeated criticism. In 2024, around the same time Høiby's case was making news, she married an American self-professed shaman, Durek Verrett.

