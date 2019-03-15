  • South Dakota rancher digs bull out of snow

    By: Ryan Emerson

    Most people in the northern half of the U.S. know about shoveling snow.

    Sometimes you have to dig out your car, but sometimes you have to have to dig out your cattle.

    A viral video shows a bull in snow up to its horns because of a blizzard, and the video shows a difficult task of getting him out.

    In fact, a family in southwest South Dakota spent four hours digging their bulls out of the snow Thursday.

    Friday, they went back out to try and find the rest of their cattle.

    Dale Jessie Vocu Who shot the video says it's an example of the "loving side" of ranching.

     

     

