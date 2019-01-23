Southwest Airlines invites TSA workers to BBQ

OAKLAND, Calif. - Southwest Airlines is showing appreciation to TSA employees working without pay in Oakland, California.
The air carrier treated them to a free BBQ on Tuesday.
TSA workers haven't seen paychecks for weeks because of the partial government shutdown.
The barbecue was originally planned to honor Southwest's co-founder, Herb Kelleher, who recently passed away.
But the airline then invited TSA workers, saying that's the kind of gesture that Kelleher believed in. "What better way to celebrate then to show our appreciation, not only to our employees, but to the TSA, who works very hard for us on a daily basis," Steve Bernhardt told KRON.
Others are also offering a helping hand to TSA workers at Oakland International. Last week, a local food bank donated meals for them. The airport itself set up a computer room that they can use to apply for unemployment benefits.
CNN/KRON
