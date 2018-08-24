  • Soviet tank topples over after military parade in Russia

    KURSK, Russia - A Soviet tank toppled over while trying to mount a transport trailer in Russia on Thursday.

    The incident was captured by an onlooker who was attending a military parade.

    Screams were heard when the tank drove up the transport trailer, then toppled over on its side. 

    No injuries were reported.

    The T-34 tank was the Red Army's most versatile tank and became a symbol of Soviet victory in World War II.

