Soviet tank topples over after military parade in Russia

KURSK, Russia - A Soviet tank toppled over while trying to mount a transport trailer in Russia on Thursday.
The incident was captured by an onlooker who was attending a military parade.
Screams were heard when the tank drove up the transport trailer, then toppled over on its side.
No injuries were reported.
The T-34 tank was the Red Army's most versatile tank and became a symbol of Soviet victory in World War II.
NBC
