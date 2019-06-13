  • Speedy Honda lawnmower breaks record on the race track

    A Honda lawnmower broke a world record last month, but it's not going to help you cut your grass any faster.

    The Mean Mower V2 is the new acceleration king, going from zero to 100 miles per hour in just over six seconds.

    Even though the mean mower has to have grass cutting capabilities to qualify, it isn't commercially available.

    Plus, it didn't set the record while actually cutting a lawn.

    Professional stunt driver Jess Hawkins was behind the wheel for the record run in Germany.

    The newest iteration of the 'Mean Mower' is powered by an engine used in one of Honda's race motorcycles.

     

