Spider-Man, superhero friends wash windows at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - Spider-Man and his superhero friends are washing windows Wednesday morning at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

    The superheroes will brighten the day for the hospital’s patients, who will get a glimpse of the superheroes as they rappel down the building.

    Batman, Captain America and Superman will join Spider-Man, wearing “donate life” capes in celebration of National Donate Life Month.

