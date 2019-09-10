Spike strips used on SUV after driver suffers medical emergency

EMSWORTH, Pa. - Police used spike strips to stop an SUV early Tuesday morning after the driver is believed to have suffered from a medical emergency, officials said.
The incident started in Ambridge before coming to an end in Emsworth, where several police vehicles and an ambulance were seen outside the BP gas station on Ohio River Boulevard.
Police said the driver was almost involved in a head-on collision, jumped a median and went southbound in northbound lanes of Route 65. Police chased after her for 13 miles and officers from Ohio Township used spike strips to bring the SUV to a stop.
The driver was taken to a hospital. Police did not say what kind of medical issue she had.
