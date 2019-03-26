Spring breakers fight off would-be thief

Spring breakers battle a gunman in south Florida, and it's all caught on camera.
Surveillance video shows two sets of brothers, who are cousins, all from Indiana, filling up at a gas station north of Miami Sunday.
When a gunman approaches, demanding money, three of the men spring into action, undeterred by the weapon.
Video released by the Broward County Sheriff's office shows the men rolling on the ground and throwing punches.
That fight went on until the gunman's alleged wingman jumps in rescuing the would-be thief.
Investigators caught up with the man they identify as the getaway driver.
They're still searching for the gunman.
