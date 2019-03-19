Starbucks' rewards program is getting an upgrade

Good news for Starbucks' super-loyal customers, the coffee giant is making changes to its membership program.
Starting next month, rewards members in the U.S. and Canada can start collecting rewards quicker. They'll also have more choices when redeeming stars. The new system also allows customers to get different prizes for different amounts of points.
The new changes begin on April 16.
There are more than 16 million members in Starbucks' program. Its membership has risen more than 25 percent over the past two years.
