State trooper shoots driver going wrong way on New Orleans street

    NEW ORLEANS, La. - Louisiana state police confirm a state trooper shot the driver of a car going the wrong way on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

    The incident happened Thursday night.

    Witnesses said the driver was traveling toward pedestrians and authorities opened fire only after the driver apparently refused to comply with orders.

    "And they actually had to get out of the way or they would have ran him over. The one officer. And, yeah, they just chased him down the road as he was brushing the curb, attempting to break the window to get him to stop but they couldn't break it," one man told WDSU.

    A state police spokesperson told the New Orleans Advocate that the driver is in stable condition at an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

    Authorities would not say why the driver was going the wrong way on Bourbon Street.
     

     

    CNN/WDSU

