Steelers expected to miss DeAndre Hopkins

PITTSBURGH — DeAndre Hopkins could look to sign with his former quarterback in Houston, Deshaun Watson, but it seems that will not happen. The Steelers could have been sweating another top receiver being added to the division, but apparently, that seems less than likely to happen.

Watson wants Hopkins to come to Cleveland, but according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns are not interested in adding a big-name receiver. In fact, a visit altogether has not been scheduled as a result of that lack of interest. It seems with Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and others in the room, Cleveland is content with standing pat at this point in their receiver room.

