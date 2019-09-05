  • Stolen Jeep recovered thanks to thieves' selfie pictures

    PORTLAND, Ore. - An Oregon family has their stolen Jeep back and thanks to the thieves, they have some help tracking down the bad guys.

    Sam Williams recently parked her used Jeep on the street outside the family's Portland home.

    Sometime during the night, crooks broke into the vehicle and stole it.

    After a few days, police were able to locate the vehicle and return it to Williams.

    When the family started going through the vehicle, they found an old disposable camera they had forgotten about.

    When they got the film developed they discovered selfie pictures taken by the thieves.

    They have turned the photos over to police and posted them on social media, but so far no luck catching the criminals.

     

