Storms, possible twisters to threaten the South just as New Orleans celebrates Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Powerful storms with a threat of tornadoes are expected to punch through Louisiana and other parts of the South on Tuesday just as costumed revelers celebrate Mardi Gras with huge parades and partying in the streets of New Orleans and other cities in the region.

New Orleans moved up its two biggest Mardi Gras Day parades and cut down their routes to try to avoid the potentially destructive weather. Police are also expected to keep the hundreds of participants and dozens of floats moving quickly so they finish before winds are expected to pick up, according to New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick.

The alarming forecast will be one of the first big tests for the National Weather Service after hundreds of forecasters were fired last week under President Donald Trump's moves to slash the size of the federal government. Former employees say the firing of meteorologists who make crucial local forecasts across the U.S. could put lives at risk.

MULTIPLE WEATHER THREATS LOOM THIS WEEK

Multiple weather threats loom this week for the U.S., starting with dust storms that brought near-zero visibility to parts of New Mexico and west Texas, prompting the National Weather Service to issue Dust Storm Warnings. “Widespread blowing dust,” was expected Tuesday, said the weather service office covering Midland and Odessa, Texas.

The week's strong weather system will bring “a threat of blizzard conditions, high winds, flash flooding, severe weather, dust storms, and critical to extreme fire weather conditions to the nation’s heartland,” according to a weather service update Monday.

On Tuesday, twisters, damaging winds and large hail are all possible as a strong storm system moves across the nation's midsection into Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, the federal Storm Prediction Center warns.

The bullseye for a heightened risk of severe weather is an area stretching from east Texas to Alabama that’s home to more than 7 million people. Cities under threat include Baton Rouge and Shreveport in Louisiana; Jackson, Mississippi; and Mobile, Alabama.

New Orleans braces for severe weather during Mardi Gras

The New Orleans area is also bracing for strong storms, though Fat Tuesday's traditionally raucous annual rite of parades of floats and costumed merrymakers remain scheduled to hit the streets, with some changes still being worked out by authorities and leaders of “krewes” — social clubs that organize the parades.

“We’re going to start off with an earlier start time,” said Elroy James, president of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club. “All krewes have been willing to lean in and make whatever adjustments necessary.”

Yet just outside New Orleans in neighboring Jefferson Parish, officials canceled planned Mardi Gras Day parades due to anticipated high winds and thunderstorms.

“This is disappointing, but our top priority is ensuring the well-being of everyone in our community, and we must always prioritize safety above all else,” Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said in a statement.

Mardi Gras floats “could become unstable” and heavy winds could “blow down trees and power lines,” the National Weather Service warned, adding gusts of up to 60 mph (97 kph) are expected Tuesday afternoon.

In Pointe Coupee Parish, near Louisiana’s capital city of Baton Rouge, the incoming weather forced drastic changes to one of the oldest Mardi Gras celebrations in the state. The parade there is scheduled to roll without any bands, marching teams or dance groups — a staple of Carnival Season parades.

Officials also moved the parade start time up and urged residents to immediately remove all tents and trash after the parade ends “due to the dangers they can present during weather.”

In New Orleans, Kirkpatrick ordered parade-goers to not bring umbrellas, tents or “anything that could fly in the wind and cause mayhem.” She warned that she may need to cancel the parades at the last minute if the weather gets worse.

“I hold that trump card in which I will not hesitate to cancel — I won’t do it lightly, but I will do it," she said.

Two other parades which had been scheduled to roll through the city later on Tuesday with nearly 200 truck floats have already been postponed, Kirkpatrick said.

Other cities with Mardi Gras parades watching forecasts

Elsewhere, large crowds were expected Tuesday for Mardi Gras celebrations in Mobile, Alabama. Police there said they were continuing to monitor the forecast and would let the public know if plans for the celebration change.

Other cities hosting large Mardi Gras events included Biloxi, Mississippi, where an annual Mardi Gras parade was scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

In downtown Pensacola in the Florida Panhandle, organizers are planning a Big Easy-style Mardi Gras festival that includes food trucks, dancing, live entertainment and a low country seafood boil.

Dust storms hit New Mexico

Across the country in New Mexico, visibility was poor as strong winds kicked up dust, spread pollen everywhere and aggravated already critical fire weather. The dust storms were enough to force the temporary closure of some roads in the southern part of the state and block out views of the Sandia Mountains in the Albuquerque area. Forecasters issued numerous dust storm and red flag warnings for the state, where gusts were expected to be even stronger Tuesday. Forecasters said they were tracking the dust storms via satellite.

Drivers shared photos and videos on social media that showed tumbleweeds racing across roadways and near-zero visibility in walls of blowing sand.

_____

Martin reported from Atlanta. Associated Press Writers Sara Cline in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Freida Frisaro in Miami contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.